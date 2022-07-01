Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Fourth of July tradition in southern Idaho was at risk following an announcement that the annual Burley fireworks display was canceled circled social media.

According to the announcement, supply chain interruptions kept the city from receiving the shipment of fireworks that were ordered in January.

City administrator Mark Mitton says the city made the preemptive decision to announce the display was canceled as soon as they learned the fireworks would not arrive on time, but then on Friday, there was good news.

“A lot of great local businesses came together, and we’ve scrounged enough fireworks that we can put on, we think, a really good show,” said Mitton. “Probably just like a normal show. It will still be Monday night at the Burley golf course.”

The show begins around 10:00 p.m., or whenever it gets dark, says Mitton.

Also, the fireworks that did not arrive on time this year will be saved for next year’s show.

