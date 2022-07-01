Days of the Old West Festival rodeo celebrates its 75th anniversary in Hailey.

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Hailey’s Days of the Old West festival will be kicking off this week. The three-day event attracts people from all over Idaho and beyond, and one of the attractions will be celebrating a significant milestone this year.

During the festival, Hailey’s population practically doubles.,

“Hailey is the hub of 4th of July activities in Blaine County. It is one of the best places in Idaho to see the 4th. One of the best places in the west,” said Mike McKenna Executive Director, Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley

Contemporary Cottage employee Julie Galbos added, “Hailey just comes alive on the 4th of July. The parade on the Main Street there are hundreds of people here”.

One of the biggest attractions during the three-day event which starts on July 2nd is the rodeo, which will be celebrating its 75 anniversary this year.

“Bull riding is kind of the end, last event. We have barrel racing, the bronc riding, roping events,” said Bill Ratcliffe, board member for the Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club.

The rodeo, sponsored by the Sawtooth Rangers, brings in more than 9,000 people over the three days, practically selling out every night.

“It’s a huge economic boost for the city. We book all of the hotels and restaurants, reap the benefits, and draw huge crowds every year,” said Julie Flolo, treasurer for the Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club.

In its 75 years, -the rodeo has had memorable moments.

“People actually talked we had snow one year at the rodeo,” Ratcliffe said.

Additionally, in 2020 it had to be canceled due to COVID.

“We held out to the very last minute. We were hoping things would turn and the city would allow us to have the rodeo,” Flolo said.

This year the obstacle is….inflation.

“It is impacting our participant numbers with the price of gas, diesel. Our numbers are down for contestants,” Flolo said.

She also said the number of contestants will be down about 25 percent this year, but she doesn’t think it will impact the rodeo that much.

“I would just say our crowds just get bigger every year. People hear about it, they drive from all over to come and see it,” Flolo said.

One of the new things spectators will see at the rodeo this year is the announcer booth has been moved to a higher location on the rodeo grounds. The old location was on the lower level, and it created issues for the announcers because it was hard for them to see the action. Additionally, spectators were sitting behind them, which could be a little distracting.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.