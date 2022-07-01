Advertisement

Federal court rules students likely to prevail in suit against University of Idaho

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal court ruled Thursday that three Idaho students who filed suit against the University of Idaho over freedom of speech are likely to prevail.

In the suit, the three students alleged the university had violated that right when it issued a no-contact order against them after they expressed their view that, under their religion, marriage was only between a man and a woman.

Attorneys with the students asked the university to rescind the no-contact order.

A preliminary injunction issued by the court requires the university to rescind the order and refrain from enforcing the policy that allowed the university from imposing orders based on student speech while the case continues.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

Latest News

Public comment can be given all month . (Source: KMVT)
ITD to take public comment on 6 year plan
National Wildland Firefighter Day
Governor Little proclaims July 2 Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center.
Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center