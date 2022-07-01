Federal court rules students likely to prevail in suit against University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal court ruled Thursday that three Idaho students who filed suit against the University of Idaho over freedom of speech are likely to prevail.

In the suit, the three students alleged the university had violated that right when it issued a no-contact order against them after they expressed their view that, under their religion, marriage was only between a man and a woman.

Attorneys with the students asked the university to rescind the no-contact order.

A preliminary injunction issued by the court requires the university to rescind the order and refrain from enforcing the policy that allowed the university from imposing orders based on student speech while the case continues.

