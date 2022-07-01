Fit and Well Idaho: Firework Burns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While fireworks can be very fun to watch and even light off yourself, they also can be incredibly dangerous.

St. Luke’s says this time of year, the emergency room sees a lot of burn patients. Fireworks are very hot and accidents can happen very quickly, as even sparklers burn at up to 2,000 degrees.

The only fireworks that are legal in the state are safe and sane fireworks, which means you must leave the aerial fireworks to the professionals.

The Magic Valley Paramedics say they would hate for your holiday to be ruined by a trip to the ER.

“Burns are probably the number one thing we see around the Fourth of July as fire as injuries from fireworks,” said Chad Smith with the Magic Valley Paramedics. “And that’s why I bring the sparkler thing up because that’s, surprisingly, the number one firework that causes burns in our area as well.”

Another common thing to happen this time of year is house fires, because of faulty disposal of fireworks. Fire Chief Les Kenworthy says to soak your fireworks in a bucket of water for 24 hours after use.

“Every year we see houses that burn because of discarded fireworks that people think are out, and they are out, you need to really make sure you give them a full day,” he said.

Even after you soak them in water for 24 hours, he says not to throw them in with other trash but only by themselves in a metal trash bin.

