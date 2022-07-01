Furry Friday: Cindy and Sky

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Cindy and Sky.

It’s not often we get cats here on our Furry Friday segment, but these two are every bit as good as the dogs we usually get.

In the video, Cindy is the black cat on the left and Sky is the cat on the right. Both of them are female kittens, with Sky being around three months old and Cindy being around two-and-a-half years old.

Despite their young age, both Sky and Cindy are litterbox trained, with Sky already being spayed and adoption ready. Cindy, however, is not spayed and will need to be fostered.

The pair of them have yet to meet dogs, so it’s not really known how either of them will react to them. However, Mallory Cox with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, says kittens easily adapt to new areas, as long as they have places they can hide.

If you would like to adopt the two of them, or just one of them, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or give them a call.

