Governor Little proclaims July 2 Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day

So far this summer, 17 total fires have been fought by the Idaho Department of Lands
National Wildland Firefighter Day(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has proclaimed July 2 as Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day.

Little’s proclamation is aimed at acknowledging the dangerous work wildland firefighters do to prevent wildfires in Idaho.

In 2021, wildland firefighters fought 413 wildfires, 88% of which burned less than 10 acres or less.

“Without this skilled workforce in Idaho we wouldn’t be able to combat the continued threat of wildfire,” said Governor Little. “Idaho has invested in our wildland fire program to assure they can respond effectively to the severe fire seasons that are increasingly the new norm in Idaho.”

“As we enter this fire season, it is important we recognize our wildland firefighters and the important work they do,” Little added. “I encourage the people of Idaho to join me in observing Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day.

So far this summer, 17 total fires have been fought by the Idaho Department of Lands with just 32 acres burned.

