ITD to take public comment on 6 year plan

Public comment can be given all month . (Source: KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to comment on their newly released Idaho Transportation Investment Program.

The seven-year plan runs from 2023 to 2029 and is a master plan for the state’s transportation improvement projects.

The projects involved range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller-scale projects. Projects were selected based on technical data and input from local officials and residents.

A few of the major projects in the Magic Valley are as follows:

  • Replace the structure at the Interstate 84 Interchange at State Highway 50 (Exit 182) in Jerome County.
  • Upgrade the railroad crossing signals at US-30/Curry Crossing in Twin Falls County.
  • Restore the pavement of State Highway 27 from Interstate 84 to State Highway 25 in Minidoka County.
  • Restore the pavement and upgrade traffic signals at the Interstate 84 Interchange at US-93 (Exit 173) in Jerome County.

A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found here. Public comment will be taken from July 1 to July 31 and can be emailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov.

