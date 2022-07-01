ITD to take public comment on 6 year plan

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to comment on their newly released Idaho Transportation Investment Program.

The seven-year plan runs from 2023 to 2029 and is a master plan for the state’s transportation improvement projects.

The projects involved range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller-scale projects. Projects were selected based on technical data and input from local officials and residents.

A few of the major projects in the Magic Valley are as follows:

Replace the structure at the Interstate 84 Interchange at State Highway 50 (Exit 182) in Jerome County.

Upgrade the railroad crossing signals at US-30/Curry Crossing in Twin Falls County.

Restore the pavement of State Highway 27 from Interstate 84 to State Highway 25 in Minidoka County.

Restore the pavement and upgrade traffic signals at the Interstate 84 Interchange at US-93 (Exit 173) in Jerome County.

A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found here. Public comment will be taken from July 1 to July 31 and can be emailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov.

