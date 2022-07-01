Advertisement

Start of July means end of grace period for National Guard vaccine mandate

A national guardsman receives the COVID-19 vaccine SOURCE: Sgt. Samuel Hartley
A national guardsman receives the COVID-19 vaccine SOURCE: Sgt. Samuel Hartley
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last day of June also meant the last day for soldiers to comply with the National Guard’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

With roughly 87% of National Guard soldiers reported as fully vaccinated across the country, the guard has the lowest-reported vaccination rate of any branch in the military, a full 10% below the Marines.

KMVT reached out to the Idaho National Guard to see how the mandate will impact the status of Idaho-based soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders said:

“Of the roughly 4,300 Idaho National Guard personnel, 90% are vaccinated and over 200 exemption requests are currently undergoing adjudication. Because these exemption requests are still in process, at this stage no one has been discharged from the Idaho National Guard for failure to vaccinate.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

Latest News

The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation
Fit and Well Idaho: Firework Burns
The blaze began Wednesday afternoon
Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Department of Parks and Recreation to...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office working to ensure water safety this weekend