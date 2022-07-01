Start of July means end of grace period for National Guard vaccine mandate

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last day of June also meant the last day for soldiers to comply with the National Guard’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

With roughly 87% of National Guard soldiers reported as fully vaccinated across the country, the guard has the lowest-reported vaccination rate of any branch in the military, a full 10% below the Marines.

KMVT reached out to the Idaho National Guard to see how the mandate will impact the status of Idaho-based soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders said:

“Of the roughly 4,300 Idaho National Guard personnel, 90% are vaccinated and over 200 exemption requests are currently undergoing adjudication. Because these exemption requests are still in process, at this stage no one has been discharged from the Idaho National Guard for failure to vaccinate.”

