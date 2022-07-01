Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office working to ensure water safety this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Unfortunately, people drown on the Snake River every year. Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and Department of Parks and Recreation are partnering up to promote a safe time on the water.

The law in Idaho states that everyone 14 years old and younger are required to wear a life jacket at all times, while those 15 and older are required to have one near them.

A few years ago, Parks and Recreation began with their life jacket loaner stations, and their goal is to put one by every popular recreation area. because it gives people the opportunity to borrow a life jacket if they didn’t bring one.

“Preferably to me, I would love to see everyone wearing a life jacket out there on the water,” said Jessica Smith with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Just to be safe out there on the water it does not hinder you in any way ... it actually keeps you safer and makes the fun easier to have.”

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office will be out patrolling the Snake River this weekend to ensure people are safe and to try to prevent any tragedies from occurring.

