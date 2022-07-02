Burley keeps Minico bats quiet; Legion baseball scores

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox traveled to their rival Minico Friday and used a good pitching performance from Payton Beck to leave Rupert with a win.

Burley Green Sox 6, Minico Storm 2

OTHER SCORES

Idaho Falls Tigers 5, Twin Falls Redhawks 2

The Valley 8, Twin Falls Redhawks 3

COWBOY CLASSIC

Idaho Catch 4, Twin Falls Cowboys 1

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.