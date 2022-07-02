Burley keeps Minico bats quiet; Legion baseball scores
Jul. 2, 2022
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox traveled to their rival Minico Friday and used a good pitching performance from Payton Beck to leave Rupert with a win.
Burley Green Sox 6, Minico Storm 2
OTHER SCORES
Idaho Falls Tigers 5, Twin Falls Redhawks 2
The Valley 8, Twin Falls Redhawks 3
COWBOY CLASSIC
Idaho Catch 4, Twin Falls Cowboys 1
