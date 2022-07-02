Advertisement

Burley keeps Minico bats quiet; Legion baseball scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox traveled to their rival Minico Friday and used a good pitching performance from Payton Beck to leave Rupert with a win.

Burley Green Sox 6, Minico Storm 2

OTHER SCORES

Idaho Falls Tigers 5, Twin Falls Redhawks 2

The Valley 8, Twin Falls Redhawks 3

COWBOY CLASSIC

Idaho Catch 4, Twin Falls Cowboys 1

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills

Latest News

Burley keeps Minico bats quiet; Legion baseball scores
Burley keeps Minico bats quiet; Legion baseball scores
Tuesday’s Legion baseball roundup
Tuesday’s Legion baseball roundup
Tuesday’s Legion baseball roundup
Tuesday’s Legion baseball roundup
The University of Michigan has offered Kimberly Class of 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair
Once again, Michigan offers Magic Valley football player