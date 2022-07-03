Forest Service officials reminding 4th of July recreators to be respobsible

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holiday weekends are a popular time for people to go recreate around Idaho.

Officials with the Forest Service are reminding everyone to be responsible, as drought is continuing to aid in dry ground conditions.

While there are no fire restrictions in place at this time, they say campers must use caution by properly putting fires out.

“One of the things that you can do is one, don’t bring fireworks,” said Elizabeth Wharton of the Sawtooth National Forest. “Not just national forest systems lands but any federal public lands.”

They also say it’s important to properly dispose of food to keep bears or other wildlife away from your campsite.

