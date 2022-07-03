Advertisement

Forest Service officials reminding 4th of July recreators to be respobsible

Sawtooth National Forest
Sawtooth National Forest
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holiday weekends are a popular time for people to go recreate around Idaho.

Officials with the Forest Service are reminding everyone to be responsible, as drought is continuing to aid in dry ground conditions.

While there are no fire restrictions in place at this time, they say campers must use caution by properly putting fires out.

“One of the things that you can do is one, don’t bring fireworks,” said Elizabeth Wharton of the Sawtooth National Forest. “Not just national forest systems lands but any federal public lands.”

They also say it’s important to properly dispose of food to keep bears or other wildlife away from your campsite.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

Latest News

Rally for reproductive rights in Twin Falls
Rally for Women’s Rights held in Twin Falls Saturday
The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation
A national guardsman receives the COVID-19 vaccine SOURCE: Sgt. Samuel Hartley
Start of July means end of grace period for National Guard vaccine mandate
Fit and Well Idaho: Firework Burns