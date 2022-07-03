Rally for Women’s Rights held in Twin Falls Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today at Twin Falls City Park, hundreds of men and women of all ages gathered to voice their concerns over the right to safe, legal abortion.

After speeches by community leaders, the group then marched and chanted around the city, spreading messages of frustration, hope and worry about the recent actions of the country’s highest court.

KVMT met with organizers of the rally, who say having your voice heard is important even if the task is daunting.

“I honestly was scared,” said organizer Rylee Johnson. “But I’m glad to hear we have so much support, this is a great turnout, and everything is going so well.”

The group set up action stations with voter registration and letters to local officials... showing ways to have continued action after the rally is over.

For information about the event, future plans and copies of the letter visit the Southern Idaho Women’s Rights Facebook page.

