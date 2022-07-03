Twin Falls Sheriff’s provide mutual aid to drowning in Elko County

ELKO COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, On June 30th, at approximately 8:00 pm, a 17-year-old male was kayaking near the north shore of Southfork Reservoir. His kayak overturned, resulting in him being unable to get safely back in the kayak.

Witnesses immediately responded, trying to assist him, but were unable to locate him under the surface of the water. Law enforcement from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office used boats to search the area and were unable to locate him. A member from the Elko County Fire Department snorkeled the area and was also unsuccessful in locating him.

At approximately 4:00 pm on July 1st, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team along with a diver from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office successfully recovered the young man who was in approximately 20 feet of water.

A special thanks was given to all the volunteers, search and rescue team members and sheriff’s office deputies for their hard work and perseverance throughout the day. However, they wish to extend their condolences to the family and friends suffering through this tragedy.

