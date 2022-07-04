AAA Idaho focuses on preventing car theft prevention during July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July is vehicle theft prevention month, AAA Idaho is warning drivers to protect their cars.

A car is stolen every 39 seconds in the United States, most of them being passenger vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 800,000 vehicles were stolen in 2020. Just over half of those stolen vehicles were recovered.

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be smart and protect their cars, and the belongings inside.

“Don’t leave your car running when you run into the gas station, don’t park your car in a poorly lit area, make sure you keep your car in a safe and secure area because right now inventories are low. Good luck finding anything you want these days,” Conde said.

He also said 75% of cars stolen were passenger cars.

