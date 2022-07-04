Advertisement

AAA Idaho focuses on preventing car theft prevention during July

July is National Car Theft Prevention Month
July is National Car Theft Prevention Month(WKYT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July is vehicle theft prevention month, AAA Idaho is warning drivers to protect their cars.

A car is stolen every 39 seconds in the United States, most of them being passenger vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 800,000 vehicles were stolen in 2020. Just over half of those stolen vehicles were recovered.

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be smart and protect their cars, and the belongings inside.

“Don’t leave your car running when you run into the gas station, don’t park your car in a poorly lit area, make sure you keep your car in a safe and secure area because right now inventories are low. Good luck finding anything you want these days,” Conde said.

He also said 75% of cars stolen were passenger cars.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool

Latest News

4th of July parade
Buhl’s Sagebrush Days gets underway with a Fourth of July parade
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to keep extra watch for drunk boating this holiday
4th of July in Rupert
Idahoans flock to Rupert for annual Fourth of July parade
(File)
Two killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot