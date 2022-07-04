Buhl’s Sagebrush Days gets underway with a Fourth of July parade

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A holiday tradition in Buhl is taking over the town all weekend. Sagebrush Days 2022 is in full swing Monday with the Fourth of July parade.

“It’s just a little piece of Americana that’s still here,” said parade organizer Richard White.

Last year, the parade received some additional attention, as a float with an Idaho section of the Proud Boys was allowed to be in the parade.

This year, event organizers decided to keep national attention at bay.

“We sat down and talked with the Proud Boys,” White said. “We honor everybody’s right to march in the parade, do what they want, it’s a free country. This year they opted to be a participant on the sidewalks.”

Politics aside, White believes the parade was an overwhelming success.

“It went off really well, a little over 90 floats this year,” said White.

The parade has been a tradition in Buhl for years and brings out residents and visitors of all ages.

Drawing such a large crowd, this year’s parade, reported as the largest in 15 years, helps continue spreading the small-town charm Buhl offers.

“This weekend is huge for Buhl. The town’s population, if you want, almost doubles or a little more. It’s huge to Buhl, it helps commerce, it helps everything,” White said.

The weekend is filled with activities from pancake breakfasts to trout dinners, morning fun runs to nighttime fireworks. But it’s hardly an argument about what is the most cherished event.

“Probably the parade, because I get to go with my family, and we get to spend time together,” said 13-year-old Buhl resident Gretchen Jaynes.

Whether you’re a parade fan, love the trout dinner, or come out for the Guns vs. Hoses game, the most important message of the weekend is clear.

“Have a happy Fourth of July,” said Jaynes.

