ROGERSON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on US93 south of Rogerson.

They say the crash happened at milepost 7.9. Both northbound and southbound lanes are currently blocked at this time.

Lanes of travel are alternating at this time.

KMVT will update this article when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.