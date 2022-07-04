Advertisement

Former Boise State Football player dies after Sacramento shooting

Grimes was a defensive lineman for Boise State from 2009 through 2012
(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, California (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Boise State football player is dead after a shooting in his native Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Police, 31-year-old Greg Grimes was killed in a shooting near a nightclub at about 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Four others were injured in the incident. Police say this is a homicide investigation.

Grimes was a defensive lineman for Boise State from 2009 through 2012.

He has since been an assistant football coach and teacher at his alma mater, Inderkum High School, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Current BSU Head Coach Andy Avalos had this to say on Twitter Monday:

“I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed.”

