Idahoans flock to Rupert for annual Fourth of July parade

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rupert’s annual Fourth of July parade had it all, from classic cars to cheerleaders and fire trucks.

“It’s just great to see the whole community come out and support the activities of the Fourth of July,” said Dan Gammon, with the Kiwanis Club.

Bob and Peggy Moore led the parade as Grand Marshals.

Thousands gathered at the historic town square to celebrate America. The past five days featured live music, food trucks, and a firework show.

Monday’s parade marked the final event.

“This is all it’s made to be, we enjoy getting together and celebrating the freedom’s that we all enjoy,” said Gammon.

For one parade participant, Rupert is the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day.

“I came from another state, originally, I’ve been here a few years now,” said Darrel Pauge, a parade participant. “Nothing says America than a community like this that celebrates America, the Fourth of July for five days, a whole week.”

And he’s already looking forward to celebrating again next year.

“This is a little bit of the old Norman Rockwell life right here,” said Pauge.

