Magic Valley Bowhunters host 3D archery over 4th of July weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Fourth of July weekend Magic Mountain was the site of the Magic Valley Bowhunter’s fourth and final 3D target shooting event of the summer.

For over 40 years, Magic Valley Bowhunters has used the holiday weekend to hold the event which consists of 2 target ranges, 40 combined 3D targets and was used by nearly 300 archers this weekend.

The beauty of Magic Mountain as a host is the large range and easy access, via chairlift, to the top of the course.

Ride the chair up, choose range A or range B and hike down the hill taking on the course for fun or as part of the competition.

“You can participate in the professional end of it,” says event organizer Larry Hayes, “there is a payback, or you can shoot it just for fun. The scoreboard is right over there, post your scores on it for awards at the end.”

Magic Valley Bowhunters work year-round to grow the sport of bowhunting around the Magic Valley and beyond.

Their indoor range in Filer helps by allowing archers to practice, but Hayes says days like today are where the real love of the sport is cultivated.

“It helps tremendously, we’ve been doing it for a while and there are a lot of other people that have done the same thing, in the club and in other groups around,” says Hayes. “That’s how the sport continues.”

While this is the last 3D shoot hosted by Magic Valley Bowhunters for the summer, Hayes invites anyone who is interested in the sport to contact the Filer location to learn how you can get involved in next year’s events.

