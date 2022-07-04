Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to keep extra watch for drunk boating this holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling the water of the Snake River, spreading safety education to the many recreators at Centennial park over the weekend.

The program, organized by the National Association of Safe Boating Administrators, is an effort to create safer waterways by identifying overly intoxicated operators.

Sergeant Ken Mencl tells KMVT the program is not about lecturing those on the water, but using education to prevent future issues.

He says the program creates a better environment for everyone.

“Through education and us being out on the water as well and putting that work out there, our hope is that people are prepared, not only hydrating with the proper liquids but making sure their vessel is prepared appropriately and keeping in mind that weather conditions change,” Mencl said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office strives to continue to create a fun, safe environment in the waterways of southern Idaho.

If you are unsure of the rules of the water, be sure to contact their office before heading out.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.