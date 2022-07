TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys defeat the visiting Reno Athletics in a back-and-fourth affair. The win eliminated Reno from Championship contention, but the Cowboys (2-2 at the tournament) also fell short of the title game.

Twin Falls Cowboys 10, Reno Athletics 6

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.