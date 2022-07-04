Two killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — A 38-year-old woman and a juvenile were killed in a vehicle vs bicycle accident Monday morning just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
Idaho State Police say the crash happened on US Highway 93 at mile marker 7.
They say a 39-year-old male from Twin Falls was traveling north when he struck four people, a 41-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, and two juveniles from behind.
The 38-year-old woman and a juvenile succumbed to their injuries on the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
The crash caused the roadway to be blocked for around five and a half hours. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
