Woman, boy rescued on Coeur d’Alene River

Two passersby rescued the 61-year-old woman and the 11-year-old boy
Shoshone County Deputies say that on the scene of the rescue, the current of the river was very...
Shoshone County Deputies say that on the scene of the rescue, the current of the river was very high and was around 46 degrees
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Two people were rescued from the Coeur d’Alene River after being pulled underwater by a swift current.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people drowning in the river on Saturday. They were floating down the river when they got caught up on a tree and were pulled under, KXLY reported.

Two passersby rescued the 61-year-old woman and the 11-year-old boy.

The woman was unconscious, and the citizens were performing CPR on her. She was not breathing and was not wearing any water safety equipment when she was found.

The woman regained consciousness and was taken to the Kootenai hospital by lifeflight.

The boy was wearing a life jacket and never lost consciousness, but was visibly shaken from the incident. He was taken to the nearest hospital with his father for precautionary measures.

Shoshone County Deputies say that on the scene of the rescue, the current of the river was very high and was around 46 degrees. Officials are urging people to use protective gear if going into the Coeur d’Alene River.

