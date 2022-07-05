4th of July adds to overwhelming capacity at Twin Falls Animal Shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All year, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has struggled to keep up with the increasing demand for its relocation service. And this weekend, things got worse.

The Fourth of July holiday and accompanying fireworks are a common catalyst for an increase in dogs and cats being turned into animal shelters.

In response, starting Tuesday, Twin Falls People for Pets is offering a fee waiver for adoption costs for qualified applicants.

Director Debbie Blackwood says the shelter needs help finding truly permanent homes for animals at the shelter.

“You have to have the means and the environment to keep a pet,” she said. “Even though they are free, they need to go someplace secure where you have time and space and money to keep them.”

If you are interested in the free adoption offer, contact Twin Falls People for Pets. The promotion runs until July 12 and is good for both dogs and cats.

