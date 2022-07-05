Bellevue man given 48 months for distributing fentanyl

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Bellevue has been sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Authorities say 29-year-old Dakota James Hoffman distributed oxycodone pills to a man who overdosed in April of 2020. A subsequent investigation into the matter found that Hoffman had distributed oxycodone pills to the man who overdosed.

Further investigation revealed those pills contained fentanyl. Hoffman was charged with distributing fentanyl on March 1, 2022.

Hoffman will serve three years of probation after he is released and was ordered to pay restitution to the family of the man who overdosed.

“Fentanyl is unlike any other drug threat we have faced,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said. “No part of our nation has been able to escape from the spread of this poison. We must continue to speak out to make sure all Idahoans know about the threat of fentanyl-related overdose and poisoning. And we will hold accountable those who risk the lives of others by distributing this deadly drug.

