Highland Park shooting affects the mental health of many

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In response to Monday’s tragic incident in Illinois, KMVT wanted to find out how all of these recent shootings may have an impact on our mental health, even here in Idaho.

Zach Ivey, a licensed master social worker at A Chance for Change, says it can have an impact on our mental health to hear about all of the recent shootings that have happened.

And it can be common to even think “what if that happened here?”

During stressful times, many people look for a safe place, but Ivey says these days, those safe places are becoming fewer and farther between.

He encourages people who may be feeling like there are no safe places anymore to look for the calm within themselves and to maybe even be that calm place for someone else.

“Each one of those losses is like a ripple effect of hurt,” he said. “And so when we think about it from a loss perspective, it’s not hard for me to imagine like ‘what if that were flipped, what if it wasn’t loss, what if it were hope, what if it were a ripple effect of hope,’ let’s not give a ripple effect of something so devastating, something so negative, but let’s give a ripple effect of hope.”

He also says it is normal and okay to feel overwhelmed and sad after hearing about these shootings and encourages you to reach out for help if you need it.

