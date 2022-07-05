Advertisement

Highland Park shooting affects the mental health of many

It can be common to even think “what if that happened here?”
The impacts of the shooting continue to be felt in the mental health of the community. (CNN,...
The impacts of the shooting continue to be felt in the mental health of the community. (CNN, WLS, HIGHLAND PARK PD, NETWORK VIDEO PRODUCTIONS, RAINAN LOWREY, RYAN LERMAN)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In response to Monday’s tragic incident in Illinois, KMVT wanted to find out how all of these recent shootings may have an impact on our mental health, even here in Idaho.

Zach Ivey, a licensed master social worker at A Chance for Change, says it can have an impact on our mental health to hear about all of the recent shootings that have happened.

And it can be common to even think “what if that happened here?”

During stressful times, many people look for a safe place, but Ivey says these days, those safe places are becoming fewer and farther between.

He encourages people who may be feeling like there are no safe places anymore to look for the calm within themselves and to maybe even be that calm place for someone else.

“Each one of those losses is like a ripple effect of hurt,” he said. “And so when we think about it from a loss perspective, it’s not hard for me to imagine like ‘what if that were flipped, what if it wasn’t loss, what if it were hope, what if it were a ripple effect of hope,’ let’s not give a ripple effect of something so devastating, something so negative, but let’s give a ripple effect of hope.”

He also says it is normal and okay to feel overwhelmed and sad after hearing about these shootings and encourages you to reach out for help if you need it.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
(File)
Two killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

Latest News

Bellevue man given 48 months for distributing fentanyl
A dog at the Twin Falls animal shelter 2022.
4th of July adds to overwhelming capacity at Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Summit Elementary School Robotics club
Jerome robotics team seeking community’s help getting to global conference
Tuesday evening's online weather update {7/5/2022}