Jerome robotics team seeking community’s help getting to global conference

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Summit Strong Robotics team from Jerome needs your help to get to Oklahoma for the Global Conference on Educational Robotics.

The conference brings together elementary, middle, and high school-aged students to meet leaders in the robotics world and compete against one another in different forms of competitive robotics.

The Summit Strong teams are hoping to take part in the annual Botball Tournament, a game of coding and critical thinking challenges.

The chance to be at the conference helps the student’s passion for robotics grow.

“The critical thinking skills that the kids are learning in my robotics program are going to make them very marketable,” said “The coding they are learning, they can start using as a job, they don’t have to wait until they graduate.”

The team needs around $3,000 more dollars to cover the trip’s expenses and hopes to get that funding within the week.

If you would like to help donate, you can email botball@jeromeschools.org.

