Advertisement

Jerome robotics team seeking community’s help getting to global conference

Summit Elementary School Robotics club
Summit Elementary School Robotics club(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Summit Strong Robotics team from Jerome needs your help to get to Oklahoma for the Global Conference on Educational Robotics.

The conference brings together elementary, middle, and high school-aged students to meet leaders in the robotics world and compete against one another in different forms of competitive robotics.

The Summit Strong teams are hoping to take part in the annual Botball Tournament, a game of coding and critical thinking challenges.

The chance to be at the conference helps the student’s passion for robotics grow.

“The critical thinking skills that the kids are learning in my robotics program are going to make them very marketable,” said “The coding they are learning, they can start using as a job, they don’t have to wait until they graduate.”

The team needs around $3,000 more dollars to cover the trip’s expenses and hopes to get that funding within the week.

If you would like to help donate, you can email botball@jeromeschools.org.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
(File)
Two killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

Latest News

A dog at the Twin Falls animal shelter 2022.
4th of July adds to overwhelming capacity at Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Tuesday evening's online weather update {7/5/2022}
Twin Falls Fire Department response truck (KMVT image)
Twin Falls Fire Department sees uptick in calls on 4th of July
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit