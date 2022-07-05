National Park Service adds Twin Falls County landmark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has added two local locations to the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP Coordinator.

The center is funded by the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and educates people on the evolution of agriculture in the region.

They also added Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch, near Hansen, to the list as well. The ranch was the first to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places under the Multiple Property Documentation Form.

The Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch is famous for being one of the earliest ranches in the region, and for its association with various agricultural trends in the history of agricultural development in Twin Falls County.

