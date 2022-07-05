Oneida, Lou Ann

JEROME—Lou Ann Oneida of Jerome, Idaho, died June 22, 2022, at the age of 67, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Lou Ann was born December 11, 1954, to Lewis Gabriel Oneida and Barbara Enna Whismore at the U.S Naval Hospital in Corona, California where Lewis was enlisted in the U.S Navy. Shortly after the Oneida family moved back to Jerome. Growing up on the Oneida farm Lou Ann participated in 4-H and loved her appaloosa horse Cavelier.

After graduating from Jerome High School with honors, Lou Ann began working as a paralegal for many years, but her true passion was collecting antiques.

Lou Ann was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of others before her own. Lou Ann was blessed with two daughters, Kim Fairchild born January 19, 1981, in Sun Valley, Idaho to Roger Fairchild, and Rachael (Gonzalez) Aslett born August 23, 1991, in Jerome, Idaho to Saul Gonzalez.

As the years went by her knowledge of antiques and collectibles expanded and Lou Ann started her own business in Jerome, named Antiques & Things. After many years Lou Ann began to travel around the state and beyond to participate in vendor shows, which she continued to enjoy throughout her life. She was invited to become the superintendent of antiques at the Twin Falls County Fair for many years and also judged the Gooding County Fair Antiques up until her passing. Lou Ann was known by her friends as the Encyclopedia Britannica of Antiques, if you ever needed to ask a question about antiques, Lou Ann would know the answer.

Lou Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Kim Fairchild of Jerome, her parents Lewis Oneida and Barbara Oneida of Jerome, and other family members. She is survived by her daughter Rachael (Gonzalez) Aslett of Jerome, her grandchildren Denis Gabriel Strain of Twin Falls, Colby Kincheloe, and Jaxon Carter of Jerome, her sisters Patty Oneida of Jerome, and Debbie Oneida of Bellevue, her brother David and his wife Teresa Oneida of Jerome.

Funeral/Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 10 am. Graveside inurnment at Shoshone Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lou Ann Oneida Memorial Fund at any First Federal Savings Bank, to help the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.