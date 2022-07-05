Rise of high school basketball in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think of high school basketball season, you typically refer to the winter months, but travel basketball clubs and high school teams like to keep their athletes going in the other seasons as well.

This week the College of Southern Idaho is hosting a team camp, where schools like Marsh Valley and Twin Falls are scrimmaging. Opportunities like these are great for women’s basketball coach, Randy Rogers, who is trying to rebuild his team after losing 90% of his players.

The biggest loss, All-American and top-ranked JuCo prospect, JoJo Nworie, who just committed to Texas Tech University after becoming eligible to transfer.

I want to thank God for every opportunity. I am happy to say that I have committed to Texas tech to continue my education and basketball. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, grandpa and teammates, who have helped me through this journey. 100% committed to Texas Tech ⚫️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/t9n2NbPM6R — Emilia Nworie Jojo21 (@EJojo21) June 22, 2022

“I always tell kids, it don’t matter where you’re from, you can go to CSI, you can go to Idaho, they’ll find you,” Rogers exclaimed. “CSI isn’t hidden on the national stage, from the east coast to the south, they want to know who we have.”

Rogers has noticed the basketball culture change in Idaho. He feels that junior college programs might not be on the radar of Idaho’s star players as they were in the past.

“Some of the former CSI men’s basketball players have come back, they’re doing a lot of individualized instruction, so it’s I think there’s going to be a day when you see a lot of Division I kids from rom the Magic Valley,” Rogers added.

There’s a number of younger players drawing interest from not just four-year universities, but Division I programs.

Here is a list of some incoming sophomores and juniors in Idaho with Division I offers. (Kaly Shippen)

Athletes are putting the Gem State on the map, such as former Burley product Amari Whiting (Oregon commit) or Century’s Isaiah Harwell, who’s ranked in the top ten nationally for his class.

Tony Standlee, a graduate of Jerome High School started the Magic Valley Basketball Club last year to give local hoopers an opportunity to play travel basketball without having to drive two hours to practice. The individualized workouts and commitment to the game are giving local kids an opportunity to play collegiately.

“We’ve been helping kids get to college, there’s a big group coming up, this junior class for boys especially is going to have multiple kids play college basketball and it’s going to be nice they can” Standlee said. “Also, with the seniors obviously, I can name almost 8-9 in each class that will go to college, it just depends where. In the past it would have been only 3-4 in this area, because we don’t get a lot of exposure, but now they’re getting it.”

