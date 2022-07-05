Twin Falls Fire Department sees uptick in calls on 4th of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has had an extremely busy 24 hours, as they have responded to 32 calls when their normal average is 18.

Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks says the Fourth of July is normally a busy day, but this year was extra busy.

10 of the calls were for fires and two of them were structure fires, one of which left nine people displaced. The other structure fire was able to be contained to the garage only.

Both of the structure fires were not caused by fireworks. The other eight fires were grass fires, which Brooks says were caused by faulty disposal of fireworks.

The other 22 calls were medical calls.

“There was a lot going on around the valley, I was listening to SIRCOMM and they were as busy as we were, but Rock Creek was gracious enough to come over when we asked for their help,” said Brooks.

There was also a significant power outage Tuesday morning, affecting almost 3,000 customers. He says that was not related to either of those fires.

“That was a separate incident for us, but it happened during a lot of the incidents we were dealing with, so it required a resource to respond to see if we can find out what transformer blew and see if there were any fire hazards associated with it,” Brooks said.

He would like to remind everyone to have working smoke detectors in their home and to place used fireworks in a bucket of water for 24 hours before throwing them in the garbage.

