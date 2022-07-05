Wolfe, Guillermina Tomasa

HILL CITY—Guillermina Tomasa Wolfe, 87, passed away peacefully in Mountain Home, Idaho on Friday, June 24, 2022.

She was born on September 21, 1934 in San Bernardo, Durango, Mexico, to parents Bernardo Bursiaga Sanchez and Maria Mercedes Garcia Carrion. She had many happy stories of growing up on their cattle ranch.

Guillermina - also known as “Willie” or “Mina” depending on when you knew her - immigrated into the United States in the early 1960′s and received her American citizenship in 1967, of which she was extremely proud of.

She was never still, always working, and it was often said she could outwork any man on any given day. She worked at Edward Hines Lumber in Burns, Oregon in the early 70′s and was the first and only female to have pulled green chain in the mill at that time. She also owned and operated a tavern in Burns, and owned several sets of apartment buildings that she managed herself.

In 1985, a fortuitous personal ad was placed in the “Ruralite” magazine connected her to Ray Wolfe of Hill City, Idaho, and they were wed in 1985. Many folks on the prairie enjoyed coming out to visit at the farm to enjoy Willie’s expert cooking, and no one ever left hungry. True to form, she was always working and during hunting season would take charge of butchering the elk and deer the men brought in. She kept busy feeding the farm crews that came to put up hay and of course, reading her bible and crocheting. Later in life, she loved watching the “pretty men” on Telemundo and sneaking chocolate that she wasn’t supposed to eat.

She was preceded in death by her husband - Ray Wolfe; her children - Oscar and Ida; brothers - Barlo and Polo; and sister - Kika.

We take solace in the fact that she is whole and well again, and reunited with her loved ones.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

