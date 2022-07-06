Advertisement

Behind the Business: Christensen Machine Inc.

They are truly grateful to the community for all of their support
The shop is located in Rupert
The shop is located in Rupert
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Founded in Rupert in 1980, Christensen Machine started as a small shop for farming equipment.

“My brother and I, we decided to enter into the business with our father, and that an opportunity to expand,” said owner Mike Christensen.

And with that, the location as it is on Centennial Drive in Heyburn opened in 2000. The continual expansion has led to a fabricating and welding shop opening in 2018 as well.

“We do between irrigation pumps to hydraulic ramps to shaft work to pump shaft works to making hubs to keying. It’s a wide variety what we do,” said Christensen.

They’ve done it so well, that they’ve taken on an international project, building farm equipment for locations in Africa.

“We have been contracted with a company to make the smaller tractors. It’s called tough build, and we produced two tractors and sent them to Africa,” said Christensen.

The strong relationships with customers, no matter how big or small is what makes Christensen most unique.

“Just everybody in the valley. We have a good relationship with them and I value that relationship with all of these customers. I really do, and I appreciate them,” said Christensen.

And they are truly grateful to the community for all of their support.

“The people in Mini-Cassia, they are very giving, they are very supportive, and we all work together. It’s a family nucleus if you will that we, we’re all in this together and if I do my part, they do their part, we feed the world,” said Christensen.

