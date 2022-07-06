Advertisement

Crews respond to incident at Evil Knievel Jump Site

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evil Knievel Jump Site.

KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.

We do know that Life Flight, Magic Valley Paramedics SORT team and Twin Falls Fire also responded.

The Twin Falls Police Department is leading the investigation. We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

