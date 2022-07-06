Crude oil prices dip below $100 a barrel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since spring, crude oil prices have dipped below $100 per barrel.

While this may mean some relief at the pump eventually, officials in Idaho are cautioning, saying this trend will need to continue for a while.

They also say it’s too soon at this point to tell how far prices at the pump will fall if this trend does continue. They warn outside factors may also have a role in gas prices in the months to come.

“So many uncertain things, and of course, it’s hurricane season so you just never know,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. “There’s always that potential for a hurricane to make landfall in a sensitive area and the next thing you know a refinery gets shut down, something like that.”

The good news is that maintenance issues on refineries in the west are being overcome as we speak, which, according to Conde, is an encouraging sign.

