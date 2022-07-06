Department of Health and Welfare, others, educating the public about Narcan

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of drug overdose deaths continues to rise, as more than 932,000 people have died from a drug overdose since 1999.

The biggest issue facing Idaho is Fentanyl, which is very potent and can often be mixed with other drugs.

“The strength of that makes it easier to overdose, so people who use drugs can more easily overdose, especially, oftentimes the quantity of fentanyl is unknown,” said Caroline Messerschmidt, a drug overdose prevention manager.

Because of this, the Department of Health and Welfare and the Public Health District are educating people about Narcan, or Naloxone.

“It works on basically the opioid receptors, so it is a drug that reverses an overdose, but only an opioid overdose,” Messerschmidt said.

It is administered like a nasal spray. Narcan will not fix an overdose, but it can save someone’s life while the first responders are on their way.

Idaho State Police officers carry two doses of Narcan on them at all times, as they are often the first ones to an emergency.

“Oftentimes you don’t know what you are going to respond to,” said Lt. Robert Rausch, with the Idaho State Police. “You might get told that it’s a person asleep in their car, but it turns out to be much more. You have to be able to act quickly, once you detect that this person potentially is a victim of an overdose or just is simply not breathing.”

Administering Narcan to a person who hasn’t overdosed will have no effect on them. Anyone in Idaho can carry Narcan with them, and it is available at any pharmacy without a prescription.

“Anyone and everyone really can get it, and frankly just about anyone who deals with the public probably should get it,” said Taylor Bybee, a health education specialist with the South-Central Public Health District.

“An overdose can happen anywhere. At the grocery store, or the public library, so anyone who deals with the public should have Naloxone,” she continued.

The Public Health District offers training for businesses and organizations, and the Department of Health and Welfare has training videos on its website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.