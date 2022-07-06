First probable case of monkeypox in Idaho reported

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting Idaho’s first probable monkeypox case.

They say the infection was acquired while traveling to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, though they did not say which country.

Local providers are now working with the CDC to ensure the patient is treated and that possible contacts are notified.

They did not say which county the patient resides, but did disclose that they live in the Central District Health Area which serves Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties.

The disease causes a mild illness, and most recover on their own. Antivirals are available through the federal government for patients with those with severe disease or those who develop complications.

As of July 5, more than 6,000 monkeypox cases have been reported outside of Africa. Of those identified in the United States, none have died.

“This is a virus that does not naturally occur in the United States,” said Victoria O’Dell, staff epidemiologist with Central District Health. “The cases we have seen in the U.S. and the one possible case in Idaho have been associated with international travel or importing animals from areas where the disease is more common.”

The disease spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids, as well as through prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms include a fever, body aches, and chills, and those infected may have swollen lymph nodes.

“We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible--although please phone ahead before going in person.”

They advise people avoid the disease by doing some of the following:

Wash your hands, especially after contact with possibly infected people (or animals) and contact with materials like bedding that have touched any lesions.

Limit direct contact with anyone who has a new rash.

Stay home except for medical appointments if you have a new rash.

Isolate from household members and pets if you have a new rash.

Wear personal protective equipment if caring for someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with animals or animal products from central and west Africa. No animals in the United States are known to have been infected with the monkeypox virus in this outbreak

