Food conditioned bears reported in local campgrounds

Signs warning people of bear activity have been placed in the area
Overflowing trash cans and dumpsters, like this one, can be magnets for bears
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds.

Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.

Bears in both locations have been getting food from unsecured food sources and garbage.

The bear in the Sawtooth National Recreation area is reported to have walked into numerous campsites over the past few days, damaging camp gear, finding unsecured food, and attempting to get inside vehicles.

Officers with the IDFG will deploy a bear trap in the area. They say once a bear becomes food-conditioned, it can pose a threat to residents and campers.

In the Fairfield Ranger District, they say a black bear is quickly becoming food-conditioned and is frequenting the Baumgartner Campground.

It is finding food rewards in and around the campground, especially from overflowing dumpsters.

Signs warning people of bear activity have been placed in the area.

IDFG says there are ways you can prevent bears from being food-conditioned:

  • Never store any food or scented products in your tent.
  • Store all food, camp garbage and even toothpaste, soap, lotions and bug spray in your vehicle or camper. Never leave food outside on your picnic table, or even in an unattended or improperly stored cooler.
  • A clean camp is very important to not attract bears. Clean all dishes and cooking utensils away from your tent and campsite after each meal.
  • If food storage in a vehicle is not possible, hang your food in a tree 10 to 15 feet off the ground, at least 100 yards from your campsite. Make sure that the bag is at least 4 feet from the tree trunk. Ideally, campers are encouraged to have a bear-resistant food canister to store their camp groceries.
  • Remember that pet food can also attract bears to your campsite. Be sure and secure any pet food after feeding your pet.
  • Do not bury food scraps or pour cooking grease on the ground, or in your fire pit.

