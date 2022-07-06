Idaho sees one of the highest rent increases nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent survey of rent costs across the country shows that nearly every state is seeing dramatic increases in the price of housing.

Idaho saw one of the largest increases in the United States, with a 9% jump since the beginning of the year, and a whopping 44% increase since 2020.

Across the Gem State, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment is now up to $945, nearly $300 more than at the beginning of 2020.

The widespread increase shows the need for emphasis on housing reform.

“The problem is, you can’t just tell landlords to charge less, and you can’t just tell people to make more money, that’s not a solution,” said Nick Vinzant, a data analyst with QuoteWizard. “This has to be done on a state, on a federal level, where we have more of an investment in affordable housing.”

According to the survey, the main causes for increased rent were increased demand and limits on supply due to lack of space and delays for materials.

