Law enforcement urges people to take troubling social media posts seriously

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reports following the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois show that the suspect engaged in violent social media activity leading up to the event.

Law enforcement officials encourage anyone who notices concerning online activity to take it seriously.

“Certain indicators to look for is any kind of statement that would target a specific group, any kind of statement that would target a specific event occurring,” said Deputy J. Schramm.

At the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, a group of mental health professionals is prepared to respond to events determined to involve someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

“The crisis response team is made up of people that are trained in behavioral health sciences and things of that nature who are able to answer, more deeply, conversations about what is actually occurring in someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Schramm.

Deputy Schramm, who is trained in hostage negotiation, tells me having the proper response to a mental health-related incident is critical for reaching a positive resolution.

“Sometimes, transportation to a crisis center or to a hospital to speak to a qualified professional about, truly, what’s going on inside of their own brain is usually the best outcome,” he said.

While responding to mental health crises with well-trained professionals increases the odds of positive outcomes, law enforcement is only able to work with a person as long as they are willing to cooperate.

“If they are not committing any crimes, if no crimes are being committed, that’s where our line is drawn in the sand,” said Schramm.

Deputy Schramm says if you are concerned about how someone you know is behaving, on, or offline you should take action.

“But it really does come down to the age-old adage, if you see something, say something,” he said.

