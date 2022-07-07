Advertisement

Billionaires gather in Sun Valley for annual conference

Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey. Many of the nation's top executives fly in through here for the annual Allen and Company conference.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top executives have gathered in Sun Valley for the annual Allen and Company conference.

The event is an opportunity for the nation’s top executives to meet. In the past, the Sun Valley location has been the site for major mergers and acquisitions.

Those in attendance take advantage of Friedman Memorial Airport to park their private jets.

The event, for the most part however, is closed off to local media.

