Advertisement

Changes for school lunch program loom for next year

Foster students, students in the migrant program, and those on the SNAP program will automatically get free lunch
Katie Rogers with the Jerome School District food service program says this will be different...
Katie Rogers with the Jerome School District food service program says this will be different for families
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes are coming to the school lunch program for next year, as now people will have to apply to get a free or reduced lunch.

For the past two school years, every child has gotten a free lunch. However, since Congress didn’t extend the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, people will now have to qualify to receive a free or reduced lunch at their school.

Katie Rogers with the Jerome School District food service program says this will be different for families, especially those with elementary school kids, as many of them have always had free school lunch.

Rogers also says the applications must be filled out every year, so if you had previously filled one out, you will need to do so again.

“The application is for the household, not your family,” she explained. “So if you have grandma and grandpa living with you, you are going to count them in your household, you are going to put them in your bottom section. If there are any kids that are not in school yet, you can list them there as well and that is where you are going to list your income.”

Foster students, students in the migrant program, and those on the SNAP program will automatically get free lunch.

The application dates vary for each school district. The application itself can be found on your school district’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

Latest News

Most of the signatures gathered by Reclaim Idaho have already been verified by local county...
Reclaim Idaho submits signatures for K-12 funding initiative
Twin Falls officials say there are more mosquitos now because of the cold wet spring we had in...
Cold, wet spring to blame for more mosquitos, Twin Falls officials say
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management