Changes for school lunch program loom for next year

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes are coming to the school lunch program for next year, as now people will have to apply to get a free or reduced lunch.

For the past two school years, every child has gotten a free lunch. However, since Congress didn’t extend the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, people will now have to qualify to receive a free or reduced lunch at their school.

Katie Rogers with the Jerome School District food service program says this will be different for families, especially those with elementary school kids, as many of them have always had free school lunch.

Rogers also says the applications must be filled out every year, so if you had previously filled one out, you will need to do so again.

“The application is for the household, not your family,” she explained. “So if you have grandma and grandpa living with you, you are going to count them in your household, you are going to put them in your bottom section. If there are any kids that are not in school yet, you can list them there as well and that is where you are going to list your income.”

Foster students, students in the migrant program, and those on the SNAP program will automatically get free lunch.

The application dates vary for each school district. The application itself can be found on your school district’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.