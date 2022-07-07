Cold, wet spring to blame for more mosquitos, Twin Falls officials say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you have noticed more mosquitos than normal this year, you aren’t alone. The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District says there is a reason for that.

Due to the cold and wet spring we had, mosquitoes are hatching later this year. The Pest Abatement District says every year a type of mosquito called the Aedes Vexans hatches in the springtime, but people aren’t normally out enough to notice it.

This year, however, they are just hatching now.

Brian Simper says we can all do our part to stop mosquitoes by emptying standing water, wearing long pants and shirts when we are outside during dusk and dawn, and wearing bug spray.

“This year, we haven’t seen very many mosquitos overall until about 10 days ago, and then we started seeing them come out with the heat,” said Simper. “And so their floodwater, their eggs are actually laid in the soil, and they are viable for about decades, and then once that area gets flooded with water, they’ll hatch out in numbers.”

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is hosting their annual blue gill fish catch at Dierkes lake on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The goal is to catch enough blue gill fish to then place them in different ponds around the area. The fish will then eat any mosquito larva that is in the pond.

