Idaho Steelheads to host preseason NHL game

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An NHL game is coming to Boise for the first time since 1997.

On October 8 at 6 p.m., the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights will play in a preseason game at Idaho Central Arena.

It will be the final preseason game for both squads.

Season ticket holders get the first opportunity for tickets.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on August 10 at 10 a.m.

