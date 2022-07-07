Advertisement

Idaho Steelheads to host preseason NHL game

It will be the first NHL game in Boise since 1997
It will be the first NHL game in Boise since 1997
It will be the first NHL game in Boise since 1997(KBOI)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An NHL game is coming to Boise for the first time since 1997.

On October 8 at 6 p.m., the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights will play in a preseason game at Idaho Central Arena.

It will be the final preseason game for both squads.

Season ticket holders get the first opportunity for tickets.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on August 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered

Latest News

The Golden Eagles have just four returning players from the 2021-2022 team
Magic Valley native to take court for CSI this upcoming season
Magic Valley native to take court for CSI this upcoming season
Finding the "gems" in the Gem State
Basketball
Rise of high school basketball in Idaho