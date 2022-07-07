Ketchum looks to make big investment in housing in proposed city budget

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is crafting its 2023 fiscal year budget, and the city is looking to make significant investments in its housing program.

According to its budget proposal, the city is looking to invest more than $850,000 into its housing operating fund.

In the past, the city has invested $75,000 annually. The increased investment is made possible due to COVID relief money the city has received.

The city is exploring dedicating the money to projects like reconfiguring buildings into affordable housing units and rental assistance, just to name a few.

”The big item within that budget would be $500,000 to a program called Lease to Locals,” said Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley. “It would focus on unlocking current units that are being used as short-term rentals or not being used at all and trying to get those incented into the long-term or seasonal rental pool.”

An affordable housing unit, Blue Bird Village, is currently being built where the old city hall is in Ketchum.

Riley said the city is exploring introducing a new LOT tax on a future ballot for voters so they can sustain funding for their housing operation. Supporters of affordable housing developments in Ketchum were served a blow at the ballot box in May when a vote for a new local option tax failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass.

The tax received just over 53% of yes votes. The tax was projected to pump $3 million in tax revenue into an affordable housing budget each year for projects.

