Magic Valley native to take court for CSI this upcoming season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has just four returning players for this upcoming season, and only three saw the court last season.

This season though, the Golden Eagles will have a local talent wearing the black and gold.

Fresh off his mission to San Antonio, Minico High School graduate Kasen Carpenter will be a part of the 2022-2023 CSI squad.

Carpenter has been back in Idaho for about two and a half weeks and is excited to be in basketball mode.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has been waiting for the opportunity to play college basketball his whole life, and soon, he’ll get to do it in front of the home crowd.

“I think it’s sweet, it’s a great opportunity, hopefully have lots of family to come out and support and lots of friends and hopefully people from the community,” Carpenter said.

In a text to KMVT, CSI Associate Head Coach Ryan Lundgren said, “Kasen will be an important piece for us. He is an elite shooter with a great feel for the game. As a local kid, he is passionate about CSI and knows what the expectations are within our program. He will have an impact on the court and in the locker room from day one.”

