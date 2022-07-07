Mountain Rides to offer new route this summer

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Rides is going to be offering a new route in the Wood River Valley this Summer.

The Summer Silver Route will run from Bald View Circle to River Run in the Valley Village. It will be in operation five days a week from now until Labor Day.

The route is possible thanks to financial contributions from the City of Ketchum, City of Sun Valley, and the Sun Valley Contribution.

All in all, the operation of the route will cost roughly $50,000. There has been a request for the route in the past by tourists, but this year it became a reality.

“I would go to the visitor center, and the people at the visitor center would say ‘hey, people are coming in saying how can I get to River Run.’ we would communicate that to Sun Valley. Its a matter of just bringing all the parties together. This year we finally made it happen,” said Transit Operations Director Kim MacPherson.

The Ketchum city council voted unanimously Tuesday night, to help fund the route for the summer season. mountain rides does not charge rider fees to its passengers.

