Policies meant to protect endangered species reinstated

Endangered Species
Endangered Species(AP Photo/Tom Gallagher, File)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal court has restored critical Endangered Species Act protections to numerous species.

The new policy reverses a Trump-era cut to regulation regarding the protection of endangered species. After a lawsuit filed by numerous conservation groups, the 2019 policy was completely vacated earlier this week.

According to conservation groups, this is a win for numerous species around southern Idaho.

“The Endangered Species Act is the law that protects endangered species, plants, and animals throughout the country,” said Joe Bushyhead of the WildEarth Guardians organization. “Many of the (2019) changes really hamstrung the Fish and Game’s ability to protect species in the face of climate change.”

KMVT reached out to Fish and Game for comment. They say they are still studying the overall rule changes, and cannot comment at this time.

