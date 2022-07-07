Reading with Drag event back on after cancellation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Reading with Drag Story time is back on after being fully canceled last month.

The event will take place July 17 at Mary Alice Park in Twin Falls. At the venue, local drag stars will be reading and giving away LGTBQ children’s books to the local public.

Last month, the event was supposed to take place at Barnes and Noble but faced many hurdles. First, Barnes and Noble canceled the book reading part of the event following a slew of calls and emails from citizens complaining about the event. Then, the book fair and fundraising portion was canceled after two of its performers tested positive for COVID.

Organizer Arya Shae said he is just really happy they are finally able to make the event into a reality for young kids and people in the LGBTQ community.

“At this point, it’s generally about making people feel less alone,” said event organizer Arya Shae. “Getting that information out there, encouraging not only LGTBQ activism but reading, that’s the whole point of it we are trying to read to children, trying to encourage education and encourage smart thinking and making those choices for yourself.”

Six performers and close to 150 people are anticipated to show up. Shae says they hope to have another event this year up at Ketchum, but a date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.