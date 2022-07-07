Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl is touted as the trout capital of the U.S., and one hatchery finds itself at the epicenter of Idaho’s trout production.

This week’s salute to Idaho agriculture takes us to Riverence Clear Springs.

Each year, Riverence Clear Springs in Buhl produces and sells over 20,000,000 pounds of rainbow trout across the country.

The company oversees over a dozen trout hatcheries along the Snake River from Twin Falls to Hagerman.

According to general manager Jim Henderhan, being situated along the Snake River corridor is about more than just breathtaking views.

“The aquifer that comes out of the ground throughout the Snake Canyon is what makes trout production possible here,” he said. “Water is a constant temperature year-round; it’s always flowing and it’s perfect for raising rainbow trout. It’s a little too warm for other fish, a little too cold for other fish but rainbow trout do really well in it.”

Henderhan says the company sells thousands of pounds of rainbow trout in major metropolitan cities from New York to Los Angeles every day.

